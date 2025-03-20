20 "Guilty Pleasure" songs from the 80's

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of Mick JAGGER and David BOWIE and ROLLING STONES; with Mick Jagger performing in the video for 'Dancing in the Street' (Photo by RB/Redferns)

A guilty pleasure is defined as: “Something, such as a movie, television program, or piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard.”

So, when it comes to music from the 80′s, it’s considered to be songs that we all love singing along to, but didn’t necessarily get the respect they deserve. Ultimate Classic Rock came up with a list of 20 of those songs and here they are:

1. “Africa” by Toto

2. “We Built This City” from Starship

3. “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield

4. “Girls Girls Girls” by Motley Crue

5. Toni Basil’s “Mickey”

6. “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley

7. “Livin’ on a Prayer” from Bon Jovi

8. “Dancing in the Streets” by Mick Jagger and David Bowie

9. “Mr. Roboto” from Styx

10. “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham! (I could do without this one, lol)

11. “The Final Countdown” by Europe

12. “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John

13. “Sussudio” from Phil Collins

14. “Party All the Time” by Eddie Murphy (Awful, even though I know every word.)

15. “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates

16. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

17. “Down Under” by Men at Work

18. “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car” by Billy Ocean

19. “Kokomo” by The Beach Boys

20. “Sunglasses at Night” from Corey Hart