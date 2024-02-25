2024 SAG Awards: ﻿'Oppenheimer﻿,' '﻿﻿The Bear﻿,' ﻿'Beef﻿' among winners

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Saturday, February 24, in Los Angeles. Among the big winners were Oppenheimer, The Bear and Beef.
Other highlights included a reunion of The Devil Wears Prada stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, Billie Eilish autographing superfan Melissa McCarthy's forehead, and Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper presenting Barbra Streisand with the SAG Life Achievement Award. Viewers also heard some uncensored swearing, since the ceremony streamed live on Netflix.
Here are all the winners:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Bear
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Last of Us
