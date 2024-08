2024/25 Orlando Magic schedule just dropped

Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Seven CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 05: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic and teammates walk to the bench during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After a playoff run last season, the hype surrounding the Orlando Magic is getting bigger and bigger! With one of the NBA’s youngest and most talented players in Paulo Banchero, the upcoming season is going to be a fun one.

So, if you want to try and catch a home game this season, here’s their schedule for their upcoming 2024/25 season:

October/Pre-Season

Mon. 7 @ New Orleans 1:30 p.m.

Wed. 9 @ San Antonio 8 p.m.

Fri. 11 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m.

Fri. 18 PHILADELPHIA 7 p.m.





October/Regular Season

Wed, Oct. 23 – at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, Oct. 25 – vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:00 p.m. (Home Opener)

Sat, Oct. 26 – at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m.

Mon, Oct. 28 – vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Oct. 30 – at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 p.m.

November

Fri, Nov. 1 – at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 3 – at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 4 – at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:15 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 6 – at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 8 – vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 10 – vs. Washington Wizards, 6 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 12 – vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 13 – vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 15 – vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 18 – at Phoenix Suns, 9:00 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 20 – at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 21 – at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 23 – vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:00 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 25 – at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 27 – vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 29 – at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.





December

Sun, Dec. 1 – at Brooklyn Nets, 3:30 p.m.

Tue, Dec. 3 – at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Wed, Dec. 4 – at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 6 – at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 8 – vs. Phoenix Suns, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10-Dec. 17 – Emirates NBA Cup, TBA

Thu, Dec. 19 – vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 21 – vs. Miami Heat, 7:00 p.m.

Mon, Dec. 23 – vs. Boston Celtics, 7:00 p.m

Thu, Dec. 26 – vs. Miami Heat, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 27 – vs. New York Knicks, 7:00 p.m

Sun, Dec. 29 – vs. Brooklyn Nets, 3:30 p.m.





January

Wed, Jan. 1 – at Detroit Pistons, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 3 – at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 5 – vs. Utah Jazz, 6:30 p.m.

Mon, Jan. 6 – at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Thu, Jan. 9 – vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 10 – vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 12 – vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:00 p.m.

Wed, Jan. 15 – at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 17 – at Boston Celtics, 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Jan. 19 – vs. Denver Nuggets, 6:00 p.m.

Tue, Jan. 21 – at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Thu, Jan. 23 – vs. Portland Trailblazers, 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 25 – vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:00 p.m.

Mon, Jan. 27 – at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Thu, Jan. 30 – at Portland Trailblazers, 10:00 p.m.





February

Sat, Feb. 1 – at Utah Jazz, 5:00 p.m.

Mon, Feb. 3 – at Golden State Warriors, 10:00 p.m.

Wed, Feb. 5 – at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m.

Thu, Feb. 6 – at Denver Nuggets, 9:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 8 – vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:00 p.m.

Mon, Feb. 10 – vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Feb. 12 – vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 14- Tue, Feb.18 – NBA All-Star Break

Thu, Feb. 20 – at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 21 – vs. Memphis Grizzlies 7 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 23 – vs. Washington Wizards, 6:00 p.m.

Tue, Feb. 25 – vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Thu, Feb.. 27 – vs. Golden State Warriors, 7:00 p.m.





March

Sun, March 2 – vs. Toronto Raptors, 6:00 p.m.

Tue, March 4 – vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:00 p.m.

Sat, March 8 – at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 p.m.

Mon, March 10 – at Houston Rockets, 8:00 p.m.

Wed, March 12 – vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, March 14 – at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m.

Sun, March 16 – at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6:00 p.m.

Mon, March 17 – at San Antonio Spurs, 8:00 p.m.

Wed, March 19 – vs. Houston Rockets, 7:00 p.m.

Fri, March 21 – at Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m.

Mon, March 24 – vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:00 p.m.

Tue, March 25 – at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m.

Thu, March 27 – vs. Dallas Mavericks, 7:00 p.m.

Sat, March 29 – vs. Sacramento Kings, 5:00 p.m.

Mon, March 31 – vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7:00 p.m.





April

Thu, April 3 – at Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m.

Sun, April 6 – at New Orleans, 7:00 p.m.

Tue, April 8 – vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:00 p.m.

Wed, April 9 – vs. Boston Celtics, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. April 11 – at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.

Sun, April 13 – at Atlanta Hawks, 1:00 p.m.