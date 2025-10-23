2025’s Hottest Holiday Toy: The Stevie Nicks Barbie

Barbie just released their second Stevie Nicks doll, this time inspired by the cover of her solo debut album, “Bella Donna.” Just like her first Barbie, it sold out immediately.

The Stevie Nicks doll was only available for Barbie Club 59 members and at $60 a pop, they didn’t last very long. But, if you really want to get your hands on one, you can pay double and get it on ebay where people have them already listed for $104.99 and up.

The first Stevie Nicks Barbie was inspired by the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours.” She has that signature flowy black dress with tall black boots and her signature tambourine. But that one sold out right away, too.

So, if you happen to see one of these on store shelves around Orlando and you’re a Stevie fan, grab it! Chances are, they won’t last very long if and when they hit store shelves for the holiday shopping season.