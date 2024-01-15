75th Emmys: 'Beef' wins Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

It was a big night for Beef at the Emmys. The show took home the trophy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, one of five awards it won during the telecast.

The drama beat out Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Daisy Jones & The Six, Fleishman Is In Trouble and Obi-Wan Kenobi for the award.

While accepting the trophy, the show’s creator Lee Sung Jin, who earlier in the evening won Outstanding Directing and Writing for Beef, mentioned that some of the themes of the series were based on things that he and those who worked on it “have struggled with over the years.”

“So I’m really grateful and humbled by everyone who watched the show and reached out about their own personal struggles. It’s very life affirming,” he shared. “I feel like we live in a world designed to try and keep us separate. I think for some of us when we live in a world like this, you begin to think that there’s no way anyone can ever understand you or like you, or much less, even, you know, no potential at being loved.”

“The greatest joy of working on Beef has been the folks up here who love so unconditionally,” he added.

On a lighter note, he ended his speech by giving a shout out to his pooches, sharing, “Everything I do is for my three dogs. So, the Federal Drug Administration please fast track that canine anti-aging pill. That would be so lovely.”

In addition to winning Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and the Outstanding Directing and Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series awards, Beef’s stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun took home trophies for Best Actress and Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.