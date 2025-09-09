8 hit songs that were one-take wonders

When it comes to studio time, musicians are willing to spend multiple days trying to craft the perfect song. Other times, they nail it on the first take and then they call it a day.

So, the next time you hear one of these songs, just know that they recorded this song one time and one time only, and then they released it to the world.

Here are eight hit songs that they nailed the first time and went on to become One-Take Wonders:

Cum On Feel the Noize - Quiet Riot

Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinead O’Connor

The House of the Rising Sun - The Animals

Twist and Shout - The Beatles

Losing My Religion - R.E.M.

Shout - The Isley Brothers

Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On - Jerry Lee Lewis

You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet - Bachman-Turner Overdrive

There’s some pretty cool backstories with these songs and how they were recorded in only one-take from Ultimate Classic Rock which you can check out here.