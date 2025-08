BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Loni Anderson, attends Stars From "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Honor Blue Star Families Military Spouses, Who Will Receive The Gift Of A Lifetime at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She was one of the most familiar faces of the 80’s, TV icon Loni Anderson has passed away just 2 days before her 80th birthday.

According to “People,” she died at an LA hospital following a prolonged illness. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Loni’s family said in a statement.

Loni was well-known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on “WKRP in Cincinnati.” She was also married to Burt Reynolds after they tied the knot in Jupiter, FL in 1988.