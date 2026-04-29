9 albums from the ’80s that would be perfect if they eliminated just one song

Cover of Van Halen's '1984,' which feautures their #1 song 'Jump' (Warner Records/Rhino)

Not every album can be perfect, there’s always that one track that has you thinking, “They could have left this song off the album and it would have been perfect.”

This isn’t our list, so if your favorite song is listed, don’t blame us! Ultimate Classic Rock has a list of ’80s albums that would be absolute perfection if the just removed this one song.

Here’s the nine albums and the song that needs to go:

1. “Back in Black” from AC/DC - Remove “Shake a Leg”

2. “Reckless” by Bryan Adams - Remove “She’s Only Happy When She’s Dancin’”

3. “Slippery When Wet”from Bon Jovi - Remove: “Without Love”

4. “No Jacket Required” by Phil Collins - Remove: “Long Way to Go”

5. “Hysteria” from Def Leppard - Remove: “Excitable”

6. “Appetite for Destruction” from Guns N’ Roses - Remove: “Anything Goes”

7. “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen - Remove “Workin’ on the Highway”

8. “1984” from Van Halen - Remove: “House of Pain”

9. “Whitesnake” from Whitesnake - Remove: “Straight for the Heart”