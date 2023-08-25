90′s Fans! Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, And Tone-Loc Will Play A Show At The Trop In St. Pete

If you love the 90′s, this concert tour is for you, and its only playing once in Florida. After the Tampa Bay Rays game against the Seattle Mariners Friday September 8th, the I Love The 90′s Tour will take the field. The stage will be back against the outfield wall and fans will get to rock the concert in the outfield. According to the Rays website the concert features Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone-Loc, and Montell Jordan. Montell is not listed on the tour’s website, but I’m pretty sure that’s because he will only be playing this 1 show. I can’t find any other tour dates for him at all, so this may be a one-time gig.

But this is a pretty big nostalgic show for 90′s music fans, with some of the bigger names in 90′s hip-hop.

If the words "This Is How We Do It" or "Ice Ice Baby" spark joy - this one's for you. — Tampa Bay Devil Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 23, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group