90′s Fans! Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, And Tone-Loc Will Play A Show At The Trop In St. Pete

Tropicana Field 3 Mar 1998: A general view of Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

By Ethan

If you love the 90′s, this concert tour is for you, and its only playing once in Florida. After the Tampa Bay Rays game against the Seattle Mariners Friday September 8th, the I Love The 90′s Tour will take the field. The stage will be back against the outfield wall and fans will get to rock the concert in the outfield. According to the Rays website the concert features Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone-Loc, and Montell Jordan. Montell is not listed on the tour’s website, but I’m pretty sure that’s because he will only be playing this 1 show. I can’t find any other tour dates for him at all, so this may be a one-time gig.

But this is a pretty big nostalgic show for 90′s music fans, with some of the bigger names in 90′s hip-hop.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!