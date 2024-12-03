'A Different Man,' 'Sing Sing' win Gotham Awards

By Andrea Tuccillo

The 2024 Gotham Awards took place in New York City Monday night. A Different Man, starring Sebastian Stan, took home Best Feature, while Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin won the acting awards for Sing Sing.

Among the other honors handed out: Zendaya received the Spotlight Tribute for her role in Challengers, Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold received the Visionary Tribute for their collaboration on the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, Angelina Jolie received the Performer Tribute for her role in Maria and the cast of The Piano Lesson received the Ensemble Tribute.

Here's the list of winners:
Best Feature -- A Different Man
Best International Feature -- All We Imagine as Light
Best Documentary Feature -- No Other Land
Best Director -- RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys
Best Screenplay -- Azazel Jacobs for His Three Daughters
Breakthrough Director -- Vera Drew for The People's Joker
Outstanding Lead Performance -- Colman Domingo in Sing Sing
Outstanding Supporting Performance -- Clarence Maclin in Sing Sing
Breakthrough Performer -- Brandon Wilson in Nickel Boys

