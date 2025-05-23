Aaron Brown|Honoree for May 23rd, 2025

Aaron Brown

Aaron Brown was nominated by his wife Emily who says, “This first responder has received many awards just this past year including the time is brain award for recognizing early signs of a stroke as well as a lifesaving award providing care for a pt who went through physical trauma requiring lifesaving immediate medical care. He is also active in the honor guard and prescribed burn team in his department going above and beyond to better serve his community. ”

Aaron, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to Fish Lips Waterfront Bar & Grill at Port Canaveral.

