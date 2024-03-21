Aaron Taylor-Johnson talks upcoming projects -- and those James Bond casting rumors

Aaron Taylor-Johnson discussed some of his upcoming high-profile roles and responded to the rumors he's next in line to play James Bond in a new interview with Rolling Stone UK.

When asked about the buzz that he's been cast as the new 007, the actor told the outlet he "can only really talk about" the projects that the world knows are coming -- notably The Fall Guy, Kraven the Hunter and Nosferatu.

He also addressed the commitment such a role would require of him, saying, "I don't feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me."

The April/May 2024 cover star made his film debut at the age of 10 in 2003's Shanghai Knights alongside Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson, but he has been acting since he was 6.

For The Fall Guy, in which Taylor-Johnson stars as a self-centered actor with Barbie star Ryan Gosling as his stuntman, Taylor-Johnson said he and his former Bullet Train director David Leitch grew the role from what was initially meant to be just a cameo.

The actor called the action comedy "a real love letter to the stunt crew."



After The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3, Taylor-Johnson will next be seen in Kraven the Hunter, playing the titular Marvel supervillain for Sony Pictures.

He teased that "something unique … and something grounded" about the character drew him to the film, and said he relishes the fact that the movie, from director J. C. Chandor, has an R rating.



Taylor-Johnson also recently wrapped shooting for "cinephile" Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake, which required him to trim down for the Victorian era after bulking up to play Kraven.

