AC/DC Named Top Rock Band For Partying

ACDC Perform In Melbourne MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 6: Brian Johnson and Angus Young of AC/DC perform on stage at the Docklands Stadium on the 6th of December 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Martin Philbey/Redferns) (Martin Philbey/Redferns)

If you were to create a playlist for a killer Summer party at your house, what artist would appear the most on your playlist? Well, according to Flask & Barrel, that band is AC/DC!

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, they searched more than 23,000 playlists that included the words “Partying” or “Drinking” and AC/DC showed up in more than 4,000 of them. The top song was “Thunderstruck” coming at #1. But “Highway to Hell,” “Back In Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long” all appeared in the Top 10 songs!

Here’s the 10 rock artists that showed up the most in the partying and drinking playlists:

1. AC/DC:

2. Queen

3. Rolling Stones

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers

5. Fleetwood Mac

6. Nirvana

7. Led Zeppelin

8. CCR

9. Guns N’ Roses

10. Green Day



