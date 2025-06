LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Corey Feldman and Steven Tyler attend the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie's Fund)

Corey Feldman is celebrating 50 years entertaining us on the big screen, From “Goonies” and “Stand By Me” to “The Lost Boys” and “The Burbs.” But did you know he’s also a musician and he’s a huge fan of The Beatles?

Not only is Corey celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Goonies,” but he’s also released new music called “Characters” which you can check out here.

Have a listen to Corey Feldman on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show!

Corey Feldman is celebrating 50 years entertaining us on the big screen, From "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" to "The Lost Boys" and "The Burbs." But did you know he's also a musician and he's a huge fan of The Beatles? Have a listen to Corey Feldman on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show!