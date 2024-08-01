Adam Driver returning to stage with off-Broadway revival of 'Hold on to Me Darling'

Adam Driver is returning to the theater this fall with a turn in award-winning playwright Kenneth Lonergan's acclaimed play Hold on to Me Darling.

Directed by Tony winner Neil Pepe — as it was when the play was first staged in 2016 — Driver's 13-week engagement will begin preview performances on Sept. 24, officially opening Oct. 16 at New York City's historic Lucille Lortel Theatre.

The Ferrari star will be playing fictitious country music star Strings McCrane, who "finds himself in an existential tailspin" after his mother's death.

"The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee," producers continue.

"The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings' success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun."

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Driver was last on Broadway in 2019's Burn This, and has performed off-Broadway as well, including in the award-winning drama Angels in America.

