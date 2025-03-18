Adam Sandler takes classic swing in 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer

Adam Sandler is back in the tee box as Happy Gilmore.

Happy Gilmore 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 golf comedy, has a brand-new trailer out Tuesday featuring Sandler taking his iconic running golf hack.

Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Bad Bunny and Christopher McDonald as Happy's arch rival, Shooter McGavin, appear in the new look. Real-life golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau also appear briefly in the trailer.

Netflix also announced Sandler's two daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, have joined the cast.

In the trailer, Happy is seen eyeing a collection of busts of golf legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, as well as a goofy-looking bust of himself.

Happy previews his return to the game, saying, "I haven't swung a club in years."

Later, the trailer shows Bad Bunny's character recklessly driving a golf cart with Happy on board before shattering a club over his knee.

Stiller, who appeared in the original film as Hal, is also seen reprising his role by greeting a shocked Happy.

Bowen, who plays Virginia, Happy's love interest from the first film, looks at him lovingly at one point in the trailer and teases, "We're not done with golf."

The teaser trailer ends with a hilarious modern twist, with Happy taking a swing on a golf simulator and launching a ball straight through the screen.

Netflix announced in May that Sandler would reprise his role from the 1996 comedy. The original film has evolved into a cult classic over the years and tells the story of a down-and-out hockey player who uses his prior experience to pick up golf.

Happy Gilmore 2 will hit Netflix July 25.

