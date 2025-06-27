Adam Sandler announces You're My Best Friend comedy tour

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars

Adam Sandler is setting out on a brand-new comedy tour.

The actor and comedian will head out on the You're My Best Friend tour this fall.

Sandler will travel across North America and hit over 30 major cities in the U.S. and Canada. He'll travel through New York, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis and Seattle, to name a few of the markets.

The tour starts in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sept. 5 and will end in Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

Presale tickets went on sale through Live Nation and various venues on Thursday. The general sale starts on Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

Sandler shared the tour's poster to his Instagram to celebrate the tour announcement.

"Let’s have some fun," he captioned his post.

Sandler will star in Happy Gilmore 2, which arrives on Netflix on July 25. He is also in the upcoming Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly, which is set to arrive on Netflix this fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.