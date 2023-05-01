Aerosmith Announced Their ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour This Morning With A Stop In Tampa October 11th

It’s official! Aerosmith are doing not just a 50th anniversary tour, but it seems to be their final tour, too. This morning they announced their Peace Out Farewell Tour. And The Black Crowes are opening the show so this will be huge from start to finish! Check out the announcement video with a ton of stars doing cameos including Eminem, Kelly Clarkson, Terry Crews, Bill Burr, Dolly Parton, and more.

The tour kicks off September 2nd in Philly and has 2 Florida dates. October 11th they play Amalie Arena in Tampa, and on the 20th they play the Florida Live Arena in Sunrise.

I am wondering who’ll be playing drums, though. Its been reported a few times, and even Joe Perry said that Joey Kramer won’t be on the tour due to health reasons, and the fact he’s still dealing with losing his wife recently. He’s also glaringly absent from this video, which kinda confirms he won’t be on the tour. So who will be behind the kit? I guess, just like the Foo Fighters, we’ll have to wait and see.

