Alec Baldwin reacts to becoming a grandfather for the first time

Alec Baldwin is a father of eight, but he's just become a grandfather for the first time.

The star's first child, 27-year-old daughter Ireland, just welcomed a daughter of her own named Holland with her boyfriend, Portuguese-American musician André Allen Anjos aka RAC.

Ireland's mom is Baldwin's ex-wife, Oscar winner Kim Basinger.

On Thursday, Alec's current wife, Hilaria, shared a photo of her and Alec and the rest of their brood: 9-year-old Carmen, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 2, and 7-month-old Ilaria, noting, "All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!! Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much!"

For his part, Alec replied, "miracle." He also posted another shot, to his own Instagram, of him and Hilaria dressed formally, as they were in her pic, but sans kiddos. "Grandma and Grandpa head out for an evening," he commented.

