Alex says new Van Halen music is on the way

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Musicians Alex Van Halen (L) and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform at their dress rehearsal for family and friends at the Forum on February 8, 2012 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After the passing of Eddie Van Halen, Alex has been hard at work trying to give fans a little more of Van Halen.

Alex Van Halen said he is in the process of completing an album of unfinished material they were working on before Eddie passed. They even have Toto star Steve Lukather helping him out. But there’s one problem, they need a voice!

Alex says the drums, guitar, and bass are mostly done, with Wolfgang Van Halen laying down the bass lines. Lukather, who can basically play any instrument, is helping with any of the missing pieces. But they don’t have a singer, someone to lay down the vocals.

Alex said all they need now is a singer, but it doesn’t sound like they’re considering any former Van Halen vocalists. Paul Rodgers was originally in the running, but health issued prevented that from happening.

According to Consequence, Alex says, “We gotta find somebody in [our] age group who was exposed to the same musical experience that we have. Otherwise, it doesn’t have the depth.”