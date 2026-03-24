Alice Cooper is married again...sort of

Alice Cooper performs onstage during the annual "Night of the Proms" event at Lanxess Arena on December 19, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

This is actually a super cool story about Alice Cooper and his wife, Sheryl...

50 years ago, Alice Cooper and his wife Sheryl tied-the-knot and the man standing at the altar to perform the wedding ceremony was Alice’s Dad.

Fast-forward 50 years...

Alice and Sheryl just renewed their wedding vows after 50 years of marriage and who was the man standing at the altar to perform the renewal ceremony? It was Sheryl’s 92-year old Dad, again! How cool is that?

According to Hello! Magazine, the ceremony took place at the historic Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix and was attended by more than 200 guests. Sheryl was originally a dancer on Alice’s 1975 tour and that’s how the two met.