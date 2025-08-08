Alicia Silverstone shares update on 'Clueless' TV show: 'Really excited about it'

Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone walking and talking on their mobile phones in a scene from the film 'Clueless.'(Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

Alicia Silverstone has shared an update on the Clueless TV series.

The actress spoke about what fans can expect from the upcoming Peacock show that continues the story from the 1995 Amy Heckerling film while guesting on Today.

"I'm really excited about it," Silverstone said. "I think we're going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher."

Silverstone also said she wants to pay tribute to the source material but also create something new.

“So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now," Silverstone said.

Clueless was inspired by Jane Austen's classic novel, Emma. It follows a wealthy teenage girl from Beverly Hills as she plays matchmaker to two of her lonely teachers, gives a new friend a makeover and navigates her own love life.

