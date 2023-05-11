All in the family: Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, says she's in 'Fast X'

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, has revealed on Instagram that she'll be seen in the upcoming 10th Fast and Furious movie.

The actress and model, 24, posted a snap of her image on a video preview monitor, showing her evidently on an airplane in the movie. "A preview of my cameo in Fast X," she captioned the snap.

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], Chris ["Ludacris" Bridges] and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family."

She continued, "I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

She went on to thank director Louis Leterrier for his "kindness, patience and support," saying, "It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning."

Leterrier stepped into Fast X when it was in production and will direct the 11th installment.

Meadow closed by saying, "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much."

Fast franchise star Paul Walker died at 40 as a passenger in a fiery high-speed car accident along with his friend, the vehicle's driver, Roger Rodas, on November 30, 2013. Thanks to his brothers Caleb and Cody acting as stand-ins, as well as some digital magic, Walker's Brian O'Conner was able to drive into the sunset at the close of Fast 7.

Fast X opens May 19.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.