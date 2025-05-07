Alligator crashes the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

Jay & Brandi are joined by Brandon from Gatorland, as well as a special guest.

The Jay & Brandi Morning Show just launched this week and I asked Brandi, what do you want to do, now that you’re a Central Floridian? Some of her answers were go to the beach, see a rocket launch and see a bear.

However, at the top of her list was to see an alligator. Even better, if she could actually hold an alligator!

Well, be careful what you wish for Brandi! It just so happens I’m friends with Brandon from Gatorland and he stopped what he was doing to make Brandi’s wish come true!

Welcome to Orlando, Brandi!