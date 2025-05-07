Alligator crashes the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

Jay & Brandi with an special giest Jay & Brandi are joined by Brandon from Gatorland, as well as a special guest.
By Jay Edwards

The Jay & Brandi Morning Show just launched this week and I asked Brandi, what do you want to do, now that you’re a Central Floridian? Some of her answers were go to the beach, see a rocket launch and see a bear.

However, at the top of her list was to see an alligator. Even better, if she could actually hold an alligator!

Well, be careful what you wish for Brandi! It just so happens I’m friends with Brandon from Gatorland and he stopped what he was doing to make Brandi’s wish come true!

Welcome to Orlando, Brandi!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!