Andie MacDowell, Kevin Bacon cast in 'Beach Read' film adaptation

Kevin Bacon of ‘Family Movie’ poses for a portrait at SxSW on March 13, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb) | Andie MacDowell attends the 'Karma' screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2026, in Cannes, France. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Andie MacDowell and Kevin Bacon are joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.

The actors have joined the cast of the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, ABC Audio has learned. They join Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and The White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger, who are set to star in the film. Production will begin on the picture in June.

Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer's block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.

January spends the summer at her father's Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry's novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.

This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry's works, following the Netflix release of People We Meet on Vacation in January. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.

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