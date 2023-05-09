'Andor', 'Abbott Elementary', 'Better Call Saul' among this year's Peabody Award winners

The jury members for the 83rd annual Peabody Awards have made their picks, and the Star Wars Disney+ series Andor, ABC's Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary and Apple TV+'s workplace dramedy Severance are among this year's winners in the Entertainment category.

The organization spotlights "the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media."

Others included Donald Glover's Emmy winner Atlanta, AMC's Better Call Saul, and HBO's quirky and mostly Spanish-language comedy series Los Espookys, starring Fred Armisen.

Of Andor, the organization says it "tackles that familiar galaxy with ... a keen-eyed commitment to mirroring our own mundane trials and tribulations as it follows scavenger Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who unwittingly becomes radicalized in the wake of a police state intent on crushing any and all signs of the Rebel Alliance."

The jury says of Abbott, "The show isn't content to present funny scenarios absent any social context; Abbott Elementary insists on surfacing the structural issues that make its teachers work so hard."

Previous "groundbreaking" Peabody winner Atlanta "transcended its original success by introducing an anthology-style structure ... allowing the final two installments of Atlanta to display a wealth of creativity and insight."

All the winners will be celebrated on Sunday, June 11, at a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles — Peabody's first in-person ceremony since 2019 and the first time the event will be held in LA.

Here's a list of the winners in the Entertainment category. A full list across all genres can be found here.

Abbott Elementary - (ABC)

Andor - (Disney+)

Atlanta - (FX)

Bad Sisters - (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul - (AMC)

Los Espookys - (HBO Max)

Mo - (Netflix)

Pachinko - (Apple TV+)

Severance - (Apple TV+)

We're Here - (HBO Max)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.