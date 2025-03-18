'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy no longer releasing scripts of the show: 'AI is the reason we’re not'

Interested in reading the Andor season 1 scripts? You're out of luck.

Tony Gilroy, the creator of the Star Wars Disney+ series, told Collider in a recent interview that he is no longer making any of the show's scripts public out of fear they will be used to train artificial intelligence.

Gilroy had been planning to release a book filled with the first season's scripts, but the rise of AI has put an end to that goal.

“I wanted to do it,” Gilroy said. “We put it together. It’s really cool. I’ve seen it, I loved it. AI is the reason we’re not. In the end, it would be 1,500 pages that came directly off this desk. I mean, terribly sadly, it’s just too much of an X-ray and too easily absorbed. Why help the f****** robots anymore than you can? So, it was an ego thing. It was vanity that makes you want to do it, and the downside is real. So, vanity loses.”

Andor follows a year in the life of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. It showcases how he was radicalized into the rebel who helped steal the plans for the Death Star, which directly sets up the plot to the first Star Wars film, A New Hope.

Gilroy says the show has a "pretty fancy bunch of writers."

"Everybody’s very experienced,” Gilroy said. “We only get together for five or six days in the beginning to talk about the story, and then we kind of go, and they do their thing, and then they go away. But I always have them as a reference to call upon.”

The second and final season of Andor premieres on April 22.

