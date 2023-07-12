Andy Summers From The Police Is Doing A Multi-Media Show With Tour Stops Through Florida In December

Premiere Of "Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving The Police" SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 25: Musician and photographer Andy Summers attends the premiere of "Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving The Police" at Laemmle Royal Theatre on March 25, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images) (Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Andy Summers from The Police is taking his solo music and photography on tour for multi-media shows happening across Florida in December. Dubbed the Cracked Lens + A Missing String Tour, Andy is going out solo as just him, his guitar, and a bunch of pics on a big screen.

The tour starts this month in Massachusetts, and wraps with the final show in Clearwater at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.

Tickets to see Andy Summers play the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 10 go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and start at $44.50.

Andy will also play Ft. Lauderdale at The Parker, December 7th, Ponte Vedra at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, December 8th, and in Ft. Pierce at the Sunrise Theater on December 9th.

Andy Summers Tour Poster (Andy Summers, andysummers.com)

