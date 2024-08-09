Angelina Torrell | Honoree for August 9th, 2024

Angelina Torrells

Angelina Torrell was nominated by her mother, Michelle Long, who saidAt 30 she decided to go for her dream of being a first responder. With four kids at home she went through EMT school, clinicals, and working overnight to achieve her dream while attending all major events for her children. She has now been working 2 months in the field on a ambulance and has nothing but joy for helping people. She embodies what a true first responder is.”

Angelina, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive $200 for Planet Hollywood.

