Ann Wilson of Heart explains why she’s performing in a wheelchair

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Musician Ann Wilson, of Heart performs at The Best Fest Presents GEORGE FEST An Evening To Celebrate The Music Of George Harrison at The Fonda Theatre on September 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Let’s start with this, Ann is doing just fine, just a little banged up. But felt like she needed to explain to fans why she’s on stage in a wheelchair, after her recent health announcement...

Do you remember back in September, Heart canceled the remainder of their tour after Ann Wilson of Heart revealed she was having some sort of cancerous growth removed. In a statement from her profile on X, she said, “I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous, The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it.

Clearly she’s doing great! Tour is back on, dates all over, including right here in Orlando!

However, fans noticed she’s was performing on stage from a wheelchair, arm in a sling and fans were concerned…

Turns out poor Ann took a tumble in a parking lot and injured herself, but she’s ok!

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, she said “I think some people thought that I was in a wheelchair because of cancer, which I just kicked its ass and I’m nice and clear now. It’s not about cancer. It’s about me being a klutz [five days before the tour] and missing a step and falling into a parking lot and busting my elbow in three places and then having to have it pinned back together with screws and all that kind of stuff.”

Ann and Nancy Wilson will be making their way to Orlando to perform at the Kia Center and I can’t wait! They’ll be here June 27th and we’re giving away tickets at 7AM today (3/6) and tomorrow (3/7). Tickets go on sale Friday morning (3/7) at 10 and you get more info on tickets here.