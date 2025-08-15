Anna Faris, Regina Hall to return for 'Scary Movie 6'

The actresses are returning for the next film in the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon Wayans made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.
The post featured a photo of Faris and Hall on the set of the original Scary Movie film. The caption included the eyes emoji and "SM6," which seemingly stands for Scary Movie 6.
Hall and Faris shared a statement first reported on by Deadline about returning to the franchise.
Scary Movie 6 is set to arrive in theaters on June 12, 2026.
