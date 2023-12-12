Are Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song married?

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By George Costantino

While Brenda Song attended her Dollface co-star Kat Denning's wedding on November 27, Brenda was reportedly sporting a new piece of bling that other guests couldn't help but notice.

Along with her engagement ring from Macaulay Culkin, the former Disney Channel star was wearing what appeared to be a diamond encrusted wedding band on that finger, according to People.

The Home Alone star, 43, and Song, 35, have been a couple since 2017, and share two children together -- Dakota Song Culkin, born April 5, 2021, and another son whose name hasn't been revealed, in December 2022. The couple got engaged in 2022, according to the outlet.

Culkin was previously married to actress Rachel Miner from 1998-2002. Song was was previously engaged to Billy Ray Cyrus' son Trace Dempsey Cyrus, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2010-2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!