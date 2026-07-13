Are these the greatest female classic rock front-women of all time?

We play a lot of legendary music every day, and when you start digging through the library, it’s impossible to ignore just how many incredible women helped shape classic rock.

Some of them were unbelievable singers. Some were great songwriters. Some just had that thing where the second they walked on stage, you couldn’t take your eyes off them...but based on my personal tastes, here is who I consider the all-time list of top front-women in classic rock:

10. Christine McVie brought a bluesy sound to Fleetwood Mac that gave their sound an emotional weight. She’s also 1 of 2 Mac singers on this list!

9. Lita Ford proved a woman could front a band with massive hooks and shred a guitar just as fiercely as any stadium rock heavyweight.

8. Pat Benatar has one of the most recognizable voices in rock history, and is still going strong 40 years later.

7. Grace Slick brought a sound and attitude to Jefferson Airplane that felt completely different from anything else happening in the late ’60s.

6. Chrissie Hynde brought The Pretenders a cool edge in this effortless way that seemed to make the band that much cooler.

5. Joan Jett built a career on pure attitude, great songs, and bringing punk to the pop-music masses.

4. Debbie Harry somehow blended punk, pop, and new wave into something that made Blondie one of the biggest bands on the planet.

3. Ann Wilson is still one of the most impressive singers I’ve ever heard. Pick almost any Heart song and it’s hard not to be blown away by what she can do with her voice.

2. Janis Joplin never sounded polished, and that’s exactly why she was so great. Every performance felt authentic.

1. Stevie Nicks seems like a no-brainer to top this list. Her unique voice, songwriting, and style helped turn Fleetwood Mac into one of the most successful bands of all time.

The great thing about classic rock is that these artists aren’t just part of its history—they’re still part of our daily soundtrack. The next time one of them comes on the radio, maybe leave the volume up for a few minutes.