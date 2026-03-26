Are these the “Top 20 Albums of the ’70s?”

(MANDATORY CREDIT David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Van Halen posing in Arizona in the United States, 1978 October. (Photo by David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

There was plenty of great music that we were introduced to in the ‘70s, songs from artists like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Eagles. So, it’s not easy to rank the Top 20 albums, it’s very subjective.

But that didn’t stop Ultimate Classic Rock from trying. The actually ranked the Top 100, but we’re going to take a look at just the Top 20. Just keep in mind that the rankings are for all genres of music, not just rock.

The Top 20 Albums of the ‘70s:

1. “The Dark Side of the Moon” Pink Floyd (1973)

2. “Songs in the Key of Life” Stevie Wonder (1976)

3. “Rumours” Fleetwood Mac (1977)

4. “Led Zeppelin IV” Led Zeppelin (1971)

5. “Exile on Main St.” The Rolling Stones (1972)

6. “Born to Run” Bruce Springsteen (1975)

7. “Van Halen” Van Halen (1978)

8. “London Calling” The Clash (1979)

9. “Blood on the Tracks” Bob Dylan (1975)

10. “Toys in the Attic” Aerosmith (1975)

11. “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” David Bowie (1972)

12. “Hotel California” Eagles (1976)

13. “Sticky Fingers” The Rolling Stones (1971)

14. “What’s Going On” Marvin Gaye (1971

15. “Rocks” Aerosmith (1976)

16. “All Things Must Pass” George Harrison (1970)

17. “Physical Graffiti” Led Zeppelin (1975)

18. “Band on the Run” Paul McCartney and Wings (1973)

19. “Aja” Steely Dan (1977)

20. “Who’s Next” The Who (1971)