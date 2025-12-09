Are these the worst Christmas songs of all-time?

It’s that time of year when you’ll get to hear some of your favorite Christmas songs, but that also comes with a handful of songs you can’t stand. So, are the ones you despise the most the same ones everyone else can’t stand?
According to a list from USA Today of the “Worst Christmas Songs of all-time,” here are the ones most people can’t stand listening to:
#10- N’SYNC - “I Never Knew the Meaning of Christmas”
#9- Neil Diamond’s “Cherry Cherry Christmas”
#8- The Killers - “Don’t Shoot Me Santa”
#7- The Pussycat Dolls - “Santa Baby”
#6- Lou Monte’s “Dominick the Donkey”
#5- New Kids on the Block - “Funky Funky Xmas”
#4- Jessica and Ashlee Simpson - “The Little Drummer Boy”
#3- NewSong - “The Christmas Shoes”
#2- Elmo and Patsy - “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”
#1- Alvin and the Chipmunks - “The Chipmunk Song” (Christmas, Don’t Be Late)