Ashley Strange|Honoree for May 30th, 2025

Captain Ashley Strange was selected as this week’s First Responder Friday nominee. “Captain Ashley Strange from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Wife of a firefighter, Mom of 3 and assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division handling Domestic Crimes, Sex Crimes, Computer Crimes, Forensics and Crime Analysis. Loves leading our detectives to help the most vulnerable members of our community. ”

Ashley, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to Fish Lips Waterfront Bar & Grill at Port Canaveral

