'Avengers: Endgame' co-star Ross Marquand's pitch to bring Chris Evans' Captain America back to Marvel

After Thanos is defeated at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans' Captain America takes a trip through time to return the six Infinity Stones back to the timelines from whence they came.

And although the movie explains the trip seems instantaneous, to Cap it would be anything but -- and returning the Soul Stone would bring him face to face with its keeper, The Red Skull, who happens to be Cap's archenemy.

Since the end of that film, fans have been wondering exactly what Cap would have encountered on that important mission.

One of those fans is apparently Ross Marquand, The Walking Dead veteran and gifted celebrity voice impersonator who played Red Skull in the last two Avengers movies.

According to Graham Mosimann, who moderated a panel with Marquand at the fan convention the Edmonton Expo, the actor reiterated he "keeps pitching" to Marvel a Disney+ show that would follow Cap on this final mission. He's mentioned it at cons before.

Evans already returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Endgame -- but as his Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm, not Cap, in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the past, he's said he didn't want to mess with Cap's Endgame endgame: His trip through time ends with him finally in the arms of his love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

In 2023, Evans told GQ about a return as Steve Rogers, "I'll never say never. ... But I'm also very precious with it."

He added, "I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing."

