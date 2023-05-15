'Bachelor' alum Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood has tied the knot with his partner Jordan C. Brown.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old reality star and 38-year-old political strategist exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony in front of 200 guests at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, according to People.

The three-day celebration included a welcome party and family dinner on Friday and a disco-themed pool party on the day of the ceremony.

The couple wore custom Tom Ford suits, with Underwood in deep green and Brown in blue to complement the natural setting of their wedding. The pair exchanged personal vows and rings before celebrating with friends and family at the reception, where the newlyweds shared their first dance to "The Good Ones" by Gabby Barrett and guests dined family-style on a variety of dishes and enjoyed specialty cocktails.

As a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community, the couple designed a photo display and love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th centuries that were forbidden or had to send in secret.

"It's inspired from a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called Loving and it's images of men in love throughout history," Underwood explained. "We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort. Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret."

Brown added, "It's really cool. It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married."

Underwood and Brown first met at a party in Los Angeles in April 2021 and got engaged in Feb. 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.