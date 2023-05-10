Behind the Muppet Music: 'The Muppets Mayhem' debuts today on Disney+

They've influenced a generation of musicians, and now Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are getting their due.

All episodes of the fuzzy, funky rock group's new show, The Muppets Mayhem, debut Wednesday on Disney+.

In the show, you'll learn how the band — Dr. Teeth, Sgt. Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, Lips and of course Animal — has influenced countless acts, from Chris Stapleton to Meatloaf. Indeed, the show's trailer also features other famous fans, including Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee and Lil Nas X.

Floyd Pepper tells ABC Audio, "You know, I just hope that folks see us for who we is - a bunch of hard rockin', jam-playin' groove machines who can't help but make music that's going to stick to your head like a, like a hat covered in honey."

For his part, Animal says the show centers on "music, friendship, and album!" Pepper clarifies, "We finally get to record our first album, in the show, which is pretty awesome."

In the new series, music executive Nora (Lilly Singh) works with the group to help them navigate the new music industry landscape in hopes of recording an epic first studio album.

Other guest stars slated to appear in the upcoming series include Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, Sofia Carson, Charlamagne Tha God, deadmau5, Kesha, Morgan Freeman, Ben Schwartz, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Smith, Zedd, Danny Trejo and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.