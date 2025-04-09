The best rock band from every letter A-Z

See if you agree...

By Jay Edwards

What’s your first name begin with? Now, what’s the best band that starts with that letter? For me, “J” is a touch one to choose from! I have Journey, Jimi Hendrix, Jane’s Addiction, Joan Jett, Judas Priest...The list goes on and on!

According to Loudwire, this is the best rock back representing every letter of the alphabet. Let’s see if you agree with their choice representing the first letter of your name:

1.  AC/DC

2.  The Beatles

3.  Creed  (WAIT! I like Creed, but Creed over CCR? Over Chris Cornell, Cheap Trick or The Clash? Nope, I don’t think so.)

4.  Def Leppard

5.  Eagles

6.  Foo Fighters

7.  Guns N’ Roses

8.  Heart

9.  Incubus

10.  Jimi Hendrix Experience

11.  KISS

12.  Led Zeppelin

13.  Motley Crue

14.  Nirvana

15.  Oasis

16.  Pearl Jam

17.  Queen

18.  The Rolling Stones

19.  Soundgarden

20.  Tool

21.  U2

22.  Van Halen

23.  The Who

24.  X  (Not much to work with here.)

25.  Yes

26.  ZZ Top

If your name is Matt and you don’t see Metallica, it’s because they consider Metallica to be a “Metal” band and that list is coming next!

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

