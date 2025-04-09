The best rock band from every letter A-Z

What’s your first name begin with? Now, what’s the best band that starts with that letter? For me, “J” is a touch one to choose from! I have Journey, Jimi Hendrix, Jane’s Addiction, Joan Jett, Judas Priest...The list goes on and on!
According to Loudwire, this is the best rock back representing every letter of the alphabet. Let’s see if you agree with their choice representing the first letter of your name:
1. AC/DC
2. The Beatles
3. Creed (WAIT! I like Creed, but Creed over CCR? Over Chris Cornell, Cheap Trick or The Clash? Nope, I don’t think so.)
4. Def Leppard
5. Eagles
6. Foo Fighters
7. Guns N’ Roses
8. Heart
9. Incubus
10. Jimi Hendrix Experience
11. KISS
12. Led Zeppelin
13. Motley Crue
14. Nirvana
15. Oasis
16. Pearl Jam
17. Queen
18. The Rolling Stones
19. Soundgarden
20. Tool
21. U2
22. Van Halen
23. The Who
24. X (Not much to work with here.)
25. Yes
26. ZZ Top
If your name is Matt and you don’t see Metallica, it’s because they consider Metallica to be a “Metal” band and that list is coming next!