Billy Joel postpones tour due to medical condition

Billy Joel (Courtesy Live Nation)
By Jay Edwards

Did you happen to see the video I posted last week of Billy Joel taking a pretty hard fall at a show in Connecticut? (Watch it here)

Well, I’m not sure if that fall is the cause of Billy’s announcement postponing his tour, but it very well could be.

Billy fell pretty hard, but bounced back like a champ and finished the show. However, whether it was the fall or not, Billy announced that he’s taking some time off from his tour due to a medical condition.

He will resume his tour on July 5th in Pittsburgh. Get well soon, Billy!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!