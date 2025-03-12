Billy Joel postpones tour due to medical condition

Did you happen to see the video I posted last week of Billy Joel taking a pretty hard fall at a show in Connecticut? (Watch it here)

Well, I’m not sure if that fall is the cause of Billy’s announcement postponing his tour, but it very well could be.

Billy fell pretty hard, but bounced back like a champ and finished the show. However, whether it was the fall or not, Billy announced that he’s taking some time off from his tour due to a medical condition.

He will resume his tour on July 5th in Pittsburgh. Get well soon, Billy!