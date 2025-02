Billy Joel takes a very hard fall on stage during concert

The singer, shown performing at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday, will perform at the 66th Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.

Damn...That looks like it hurt!

Billy Joel took a hard fall over the weekend at a show in Stamford, Connecticut after doing a little mic stand magic. He tossed the mic stand and down went Billy...

According to fans, he was able to finish the show, but definitely looked like he was sore.