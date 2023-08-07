The Black Crowes Are Adding Secondary Dates To The Aerosmith Tour In Some Of The Same Cities

Since most of us won’t be seeing The Black Crowes with Aerosmith on the Peace Out Tour because the tickets are long gone, or stupidly over-priced, this is great news for BC fans. The Crowes are adding extra dates along the tour, where they’ll play headlining shows of their own. And many of those shows are in the same cities as the Aerosmith tour, specifically Tampa Bay. The Aerosmith show is Wednesday October 11th at Amalie Arena in Tampa, and The Black Crowes have booked a show Thursday the 12th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. They’re also doing one off headlining gigs in California and Oklahoma. So even if you can’t get to the big show, you can still see The Black Crowes live, and they are one of the best live bands I’ve seen in years.

