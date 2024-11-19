Bob Dylan added a 'totally inaccurate moment' to 'A Complete Unknown'

While the upcoming Bob Dylan flick A Complete Unknown is not a straight biopic, director James Mangold says Dylan did have input in the film, although he wasn't exactly fact-checking the project.
Mangold tells Rolling Stone that he met with the rock icon several times before filming began, noting, "I felt like Bob just wanted to know what I was up to. 'Who is this guy? Is he a s*******? Does he get it?' I think the normal questions anyone asks when they're throwing themselves in league with someone."
According to Rolling Stone, Norton said Mangold was a bit worried about including it, concerned about how the public would feel, to which Dylan reportedly said, "What do you care what other people think?"
