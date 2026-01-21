Bob Seger explains the true story behind “We’ve Got Tonite”

If you’re a Bob Seger fan. chances are you love “We’ve Got Tonite” from his 1978 “Stranger In Town” album. His song, inspired by the movie “The Sting,” went to #13 in the U.S.
However, the country version of the song, performed by Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton, was a huge hit. It went all the way to #1 on the Billboard charts and won several awards for their performance of Seger’s song.
But what’s the story behind the song? Here’s Bob explaining where the idea came from...
The story behind "We've Got Tonight" from the Stranger In Town album.♬ We've Got Tonight - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band