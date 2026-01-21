Bob Seger explains the true story behind “We’ve Got Tonite”

If you’re a Bob Seger fan. chances are you love “We’ve Got Tonite” from his 1978 “Stranger In Town” album. His song, inspired by the movie “The Sting,” went to #13 in the U.S.

However, the country version of the song, performed by Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton, was a huge hit. It went all the way to #1 on the Billboard charts and won several awards for their performance of Seger’s song.

But what’s the story behind the song? Here’s Bob explaining where the idea came from...