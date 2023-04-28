Bono And The Edge Take Us On A Video Tour Of Las Vegas’ New Concert Venue ‘The Sphere’

This video is really long but you only need to watch a few minutes of it to get a feeling for how much The Sphere will change the concert game forever. Starting at about 2:09 in the video, Bono, The Edge, and the interviewer start walking towards the doors to take us inside this epic concert and performance venue. As they mention in the video, most concerts happen at places built for sports like arenas and stadiums, where The Sphere is purpose built for concerts and live performances. The entire dome is the highest definition wrap around screen in existence, and the speaker arrays are truly surrounding the audience from all sides for an entirely immersive experience. I can’t wait to hopefully one day catch a show here.
