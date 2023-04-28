Bono And The Edge Take Us On A Video Tour Of Las Vegas’ New Concert Venue ‘The Sphere’

Las Vegas Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna Bryant At Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas Sign LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 29: Purple and gold lights flicker around the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign as a tribute to nine victims killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Southern California, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, on January 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clark County officials switched the lightbulbs to Los Angeles Lakers colors in honor of Kobe Bryant, who played in preseason NBA games in Las Vegas as well as practiced with the USA Basketball Men's National Team in the city ahead of the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This video is really long but you only need to watch a few minutes of it to get a feeling for how much The Sphere will change the concert game forever. Starting at about 2:09 in the video, Bono, The Edge, and the interviewer start walking towards the doors to take us inside this epic concert and performance venue. As they mention in the video, most concerts happen at places built for sports like arenas and stadiums, where The Sphere is purpose built for concerts and live performances. The entire dome is the highest definition wrap around screen in existence, and the speaker arrays are truly surrounding the audience from all sides for an entirely immersive experience. I can’t wait to hopefully one day catch a show here.

