'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte dies at 34

RJ Mitte attends the ‘Animals In War’ premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

RJ Mitte, who starred in Breaking Bad, has died, according to a statement from his representative. He was 34.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," the statement said.

No cause of death was given via Mitte's representative.

The actor, who lived with cerebral palsy, rose to fame on AMC's award-winning series as Walter White Jr., the son of the show's titular character, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

Mitte drew from his own experience living with the neurological disorder and used his platform to raise awareness about it.

The actor starred in Breaking Bad for all five seasons of the show.

Earlier this month, he appeared on the Joe Vulpis Podcast and reflected on what it was like auditioning for Breaking Bad, saying that it was "one of the longest auditions of my life."

"I was one of the very last main cast to be in the series," he said. "I already missed the cast dinner."

Mitte also starred in Switched at Birth, The Guardians of Justice, The Oak Room and more.

Outside of acting, Mitte was an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's. He also served as the president of The Mitte Foundation.

In October 2025, Mitte proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Kennedy Suarez.

At the time, he told People that Suarez was his "everything" and that he couldn't wait to "start our life together."

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