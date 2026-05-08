Brendan Fraser on 'The Mummy 4': 'Doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape'

Brendan Fraser is ready to return to the world of The Mummy.

The actor spoke about the upcoming fourth installment in the film franchise while guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

“Well, we’re gonna get the band back together,” Fraser said. “The only way to do it. So, we are going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last 20-whatever years.”

Fraser said he's been hoping another movie in the franchise would get made for a long time.

"I was hopeful for a long while, and then I was like, 'I don't know if they are.' Then other Mummy movies got made. But listen, what we're gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations — I should probably stop talking like this, because I don't want to give everything away," he said.

The actor continued, asking fans of the franchise to "please wish me luck."

"I’m doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape,” he said.

Fraser will reprise his role of Rick O'Connell in The Mummy 4, which is set for a theatrical release on Oct. 15, 2027.

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