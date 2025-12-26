Brenden Berwanger|Honoree for December 26th, 2025

Deputy Brenden Berwanger was nominated by his girlfriend Hannah who said, “Brenden is a sheriff deputy who has served for 5 years and continues to train and work with new deputies. He loves his jobs and is proud to be a deputy. Not only does he support me, but supports his partners everyday even with the small achievements. Overall he is kind and hardworking.”

Brenden, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

©2025 Cox Media Group