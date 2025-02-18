Brian Setzer says he's no longer able to play guitar

FREMANTLE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 15: Brian Setzer of the band Stray Cats performs on stage at the Fremantle Arts Centre on February 15, 2009 in Fremantle, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

You either know Brian Setzer from being the frontman of the Stray Cats or from rippin’ on that guitar in The Brian Setzer Orchestra. Either way, the man is one hell of a guitar player, but unfortunately he shared some news about his future as a musician...

In a post he shared on Instagram, he said “Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I’ve since discovered that I have an auto-immune disease. I cannot play guitar.”

He added, “There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn’t even do that.”

Luckily for Brian, he said he has an amazing hospital down the street for him and he’s slowly getting better and said he will beat this.